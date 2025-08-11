Man arrested in connection to March homicide in South Richmond, police announce

RICHMOND, Va. — An arrest has been made in a South Richmond homicide, the Richmond Police Department announced Monday.

Tre'Shawn Robb, 25, of Richmond, was arrested on July 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to police, he was extradited back to Richmond on Monday, Aug. 4, and charged in connection to the homicide of Zarkee Carter, 24.

Carter was shot and killed on Tuesday, March 4, in a residence in the 3800 block of Caulder Court.

"Officers arrived and found an adult male, Carter, down and unresponsive in a residence. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," police said.

A woman was injured in the shooting. Police said her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Carter is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, armed burglary with the intent to commit a murder and maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied building.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube