One dead after double shooting in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred late Tuesday morning in South Richmond.

The incident took place in the 3800 block of Caulder Court, where a call to authorities was made just after 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered a man shot inside a residence; he was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Crime Insider sources, a woman was also shot but is expected to recover.

Fatal shooting in South Richmond

There is no information yet on the identities of the victims or any possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

