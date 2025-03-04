Watch Now
One dead after double shooting in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred late Tuesday morning in South Richmond.

The incident took place in the 3800 block of Caulder Court, where a call to authorities was made just after 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered a man shot inside a residence; he was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Crime Insider sources, a woman was also shot but is expected to recover.

There is no information yet on the identities of the victims or any possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

