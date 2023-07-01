Watch Now
Police investigate shooting inside McDonald's restaurant

WTVR
Posted at 8:28 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 20:42:02-04

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are investigating a Friday night shooting inside a McDonald's restaurant in Petersburg.

When police arrived to the 2100 block of S. Crater Road, they found one shooting victim.

That person was last listed in stable condition.

A second person, with a cut on their head, was also considered to be in stable condition.

Crime scene tape has the parking lot between a McDonald's restaurant and a Dollar Tree store blocked off.

One person has been taken into custody in connection to this investigation, police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

