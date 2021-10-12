Virginia realtor killed at home he just sold

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Non-lethal baton shells still litter the driveway at 74 Bolling Road in Portsmouth, the scene of a murder-suicide.

"He bought the house sight unseen from Alabama, moved in here Thursday, and called a real estate agent Friday to return the house," a neighbor told WTKR.

The neighbor said 84-year-old Albert Baglione had just moved into the home before the tragedy unfolded.

Soren Arn-Oelschlegel, a real estate agent, drove to the home to help the man displeased with his home purchase.

Police then responded to the home around 6 p.m.

That's when Baglione said he killed his realtor.

Arn-Oelschlegel, who worked for Long & Foster in Suffolk, was shot dead in the home.

"He called his son after he shot the real estate agent," the neighbor said.

When police arrived, they talked with Baglione, who was holding a weapon. He then shut the door, and that's when a SWAT team arrived.

Minutes later, they heard a gunshot - Baglione had turned the gun on himself.

"The LGBTQ community of Hampton Roads has lost a vibrant person [who's] hard to replace," Rudy Almanzor, president of Hampton Roads Pride, said.

Arn-Oelschlegel had been a member of the LGBTQ non-profit for more than a decade, an avid volunteer active in the LGBTQ community.

"He always had tons of energy. I never saw him not smiling, laughing, and wanting to have fun. He worked hard, played hard," said Almanzor.

Almanzor was stunned hearing the news, confused as to why and how could this have happened.

"I literally had to read it four to five times and was like, 'This does not make sense,'" he said. "We are here to build up the community, and one of our building blocks is missing."

Hampton Roads Pride will be planning a memorial service set for this week to honor Arn-Oelschlegel.