They lost their mother and sister to domestic violence. Now they're working to save others.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of Central Virginia women are hoping are working to end the stigma surrounding domestic violence. One in four women experience domestic violence in their lifetime, according to the CDC.

Raven Patterson and Tiffany Hayes lost their sister and mother due to complications from domestic violence.

WTVR Tiffany Hayes

They described Cilla as loving and sweet, and said she just didn’t know about the people she had as she was experiencing domestic violence.

“Trust and believe it is very heartbreaking,” said Raven Patterson.

WTVR Raven Patterson

They wanted to find a way to honor their loved ones' voices while also working to make sure other women knew they were not alone.

Patterson has also found herself as a victim of domestic violence, but she was said she was able to get out.

“It is happening more and more," she said.

WTVR

She realized her out gave her an opportunity to help connect other women to resources and give them a support system. Through their organization Solid Connections Social Club they began putting on a walk to raise awareness for domestic violence.

They want to make sure other women have the support and resources to safely get out of these situation.

"There is someone out there willing to listen. There is someone out there willing to hear you. Someone will take the time to help you," Tiffany Hayes said.

WTVR

Saturday the rain put a pause on the 4th annual walk. However, it created an opportunity for more intimate conversations of women sharing their stories of struggle, survival and strength.

Organizers hope will inspire the next person to reach out for help in getting out of a domestic violence situation and know there is a support group waiting for them at Solid Connections Social Club.

WTVR

“Even if you aren’t getting the love from the people you think you are supposed to get it from, you’d be surprised where you can find it," Hayes said. "You can find love and there are people who will be there and support you."

EDITOR’S NOTE: If you or someone you know is experiencing a domestic violence situation you can call or text the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 at 800-799-7233. You can also click here for resources from the Virginia Department of Social Services.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.