As SOL scores rise, Richmond urges state lawmakers to 'keep investing' in city schools

RICHMOND, Va. -- A day after Virginia released the most recent Standards of Learning (SOL) results that saw the majority of school divisions see improved scores, Richmond Public School (RPS) officials celebrated their inclusion in that category.

"We at RPS are most definitely on the rise," said Superintendent Jason Kamras. "These are truly historic gains."

RPS saw increases in the pass rates all five categories: a 3% increase in Reading (46.28% to 49.38%), a 10% increase in Writing (38.75% to %48.90), a 3% increase in History and Social Science (39.27% to 42.75%), a 3% increase in Mathematics (43.75% to 46.44%) and a 10% increase in Science (34.55% to 44.87%).

"Particularly in elementary school when you look at our gains, the growth we are making is outpacing the growth that the state as a whole is making," added Kamras.

Kamras credited several factors for the increase, including strong leadership at each school, addressing chronic absenteeism, and programs for their English as a Second Language population.

"We've invested a lot in our teachers, a lot of evidence-based training, which really focuses on the instructional materials and the instructional moves that the evidence shows us makes a difference for our kids," he added. "Our wellness office has ensured that everybody feels safe and loved and secure at school, which has made a huge difference as well. And looking from an operational perspective, we worked really hard to get kids to school on time, make sure our buildings are up to snuff for our kids. And so, everybody has been pulling really, really hard to make this happen."

Kamras also mentioned the tutors hired with money through Governor Glenn Youngkin's "All-In" initiative. As that funding isn't permanent, Kamras says lawmakers need to ensure it keeps coming.

"We're beginning to see the returns on those investments. It takes time -- two, three, four, five years, but we're beginning to see all of that happen now," he said. "My challenge to the General Assembly, to everybody listening, is keep investing in us, and we'll keep producing results."

However, like the rest of the state, Richmond's scores still have not returned to pre-pandemic levels. But, Kamras said he is confident they will get there based on the most recent test results for the Phonological Awareness Literacy Screener (PALS) that saw 65.4% of K-2 students meet the benchmark, above the pre-pandemic level of 64.8%.

"A leading indicator for SOLs is how kids do in K, One, and Two, and the kids in K, One, and Two take a state test which measures their early literacy skills…And so, I do feel confident soon we will be not only above pre-pandemic, but far above pre-pandemic."

But, he said getting there will mean continuing to do what they are doing and addressing other challenges like infrastructure, teacher salaries, and mental health.

Wednesday's news conference was held at Thomas Jefferson High School to coincide with another announcement that the school had received state accreditation along with four other RPS schools: Bellevue, Overby-Sheppard, and GH Reid Elementary Schools and Dogwood Middle School.



