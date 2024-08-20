Virginia reports improved SOL scores, Governor admits 'We have a long way to go'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia students between third and eighth grade performed better on the most recent Standard of Learning (SOL) tests than previous post-pandemic classes, Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) announced Tuesday.

The group was said to have fared the worst from pandemic learning loss in Virginia compared to others.

"A ship that was off-course has been turned around and that we are seeing progress," Youngkin said at the announcement. "We will also say today that we have a long way to go. We have a long way to go."

Virginia high schools saw a one percent decrease in SOL test scores, based on scores from one end-of-year test, but did report slight increases in math and science scores based on multiple end-of-year tests.

Still, those scores are not yet at pre-pandemic levels.

According to data from the Virginia Department of Education:

Reading

About 70 percent of school divisions, 93 different school divisions, showed improvement in Reading SOL scores among third through eighth graders.

About 10 percent of divisions stayed the same.

Roughly 19 percent of districts saw a decline.

Math

About 75 percent of school divisions, 99 different school divisions, showed improvement in Reading SOL scores among third through eighth graders.

About 4 percent stayed the same.

About 19 percent saw a decline.

Governor Youngkin touted his $418 million "All in Virginia" policy plan as part of the reason behind some of the SOL test score improvement. But, during Tuesday's press conference, he admits more work needs to be done.

"Let’s just be real. Roughly 60 percent of our students in reading and over 60 percent of our students in math, but of course, more with passing grades, [are] still failing or at risk of failing, and that just reinforces our need to continue intervention, to continue with intensive tutoring for those groups of students," he said.

His three-year plan involves high-intensity tutoring, summer programs and free learning. The Governor said school districts have been slow to implement the plan.

"As you all know, the localities have to do this. We have provided best practices, we have provided funding, we have provided coaching, we have provided support, but at the end of the day, the execution is done at the local division level," he said.

Chronic Absenteeism

In addition to the SOL scores, the VDOE also said their data showed chronic absenteeism was reduced by 16 percent in Virginia.

"Those students who were chronically absent, who missed at least 18 days a year, which sounds like a lot but is only two days a month on average, scored 18 percentage points lower last year in reading and 25 percentage points lower in mathematics," VDOE Superintendent Lisa Coons said.

Brunswick County Public Schools Superintendent said in order to combat chronic absenteeism, school leaders had to figure out the root causes behind it.

"We’re finding that some of our students are working and it is very difficult with competing with some of the employers who will say, 'We don’t have enough work force, so we need this young person here from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. during a school day when we need them there with us," Brunswick Superintendent Kristy Somerville-Midgette said.

Right now about one in five Virginia students were considered "chronically absent."

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras shared a post on X, saying district-wide pass rates were higher among all subjects compared to the year prior.

The Virginia Education Association released a statement that reads in part, "The role of adequate funding in getting our children back on track cannot be overlooked. The infusion of nearly a billion dollars of federal funding over the past few years, paired with Virginia finally moving inflation-adjusted state spending per student above 2008 levels, starting in the 2021-2022 year, has contributed to more resources for wrap-around services in schools and intensive tutoring."

