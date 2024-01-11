So you're saying there's a chance? Zach talks about snow in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's winter in Richmond and we've already had disruptive winter weather that closed schools. But that winter storm consisted of heavy rain and strong wind — not snow.

But there is a chance in the coming days for snow to impact Central Virginia. CBS 6 chief meteorologist Zach Daniel discussed that chance both on social media and the CBS 6 News at 11.

"Looking ahead to a possibility, okay, there's a chance, a possibility, none of that means that it's going to happen, none of that means a promise, but there is a chance for some wintry weather coming up on Tuesday," Zach said on the CBS 6 News at 11. "But again, [six] days out. People want to know when the next chance to snow is, all I can say is that's our next best chance."

