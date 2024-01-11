Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

So you're saying there's a chance? Zach talks about snow in Richmond.

Zach discusses next best chance for snow in Richmond
Posted at 8:43 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 08:43:40-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's winter in Richmond and we've already had disruptive winter weather that closed schools. But that winter storm consisted of heavy rain and strong wind — not snow.

But there is a chance in the coming days for snow to impact Central Virginia. CBS 6 chief meteorologist Zach Daniel discussed that chance both on social media and the CBS 6 News at 11.

"Looking ahead to a possibility, okay, there's a chance, a possibility, none of that means that it's going to happen, none of that means a promise, but there is a chance for some wintry weather coming up on Tuesday," Zach said on the CBS 6 News at 11. "But again, [six] days out. People want to know when the next chance to snow is, all I can say is that's our next best chance."

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone