Trapped drivers rescued from high water in Amelia

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — Two drivers trapped in high water were rescued from their cars in Amelia County, Virginia on Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

"Virginia State Police arrived on scene in the 1300 block of N. Lodore Road in Amelia County around 7:05 a.m. for two vehicles who became trapped in high standing water," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Both vehicles were reported to be submerged in the water and the occupants of the vehicles were in need of being rescued."

Virginia State Police Drivers rescued from high water in Amelia County, Va.

One rescued driver was flown to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was not hurt.

A severe storm moved through Central Virginia Tuesday night washing out roads, flooding creeks and rivers, and knocking down trees.

