Here's a look at some of the damage Tuesday's storm caused in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A severe storm that moved through Central Virginia on Tuesday flooded roads, uprooted trees, and knocked out power to thousands of people.
Maggi Marshall spent the evening talking to people impacted by the storm damage.
CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES AND NEAREST CROSS STREET IN HANOVER
Cauthorne Road @ Nash Lane - (Sinkhole West Bound Lane)
Clazemont Road @ Millfield Road
Goshen Road @ Fulchers Mill Road - (Little River Bridge)
17000 Block of Hewlett Road @ Old Ridge/Offley Mill Road
Landmark Cedar Road @ Lucy Lane - (Road Washed Out)
Maple Grove Farm Ln @ Dogwood Trail Road
Race Course Street @ Dale Ave - (Tree Down)
Rosmarin Road @ Greenwood Church Road - (Tree and High Water)
13300 Block of Spring Road @ Ice House Hill Lane
18300 Block of Teman Road @ Tyler Station Road
HIGH WATER CONDITIONS MAY EXIST BUT PASSABLE - USE CAUTION:
Lewistown Road @ B/W Washington Hwy & Fox Cross Road
Mechanicsville Turnpike @ King William Line/ Broaddus Flats
Old Ridge Road @ Hewlett Road / El Capone Way
8000 Block Peaks Road @ B/W Hanover Courthouse and Hillcrest Road
12300 Block Pinhook Road @ Bowles Knobb Drive
Rural Point Road @ Niccole Lane
Meadowbridge Road @ Henrico Line
