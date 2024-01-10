Here's a look at some of the damage Tuesday's storm caused in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A severe storm that moved through Central Virginia on Tuesday flooded roads, uprooted trees, and knocked out power to thousands of people.

Maggi Marshall spent the evening talking to people impacted by the storm damage.

WTVR Storm damage along Hardiway’s Mill Road in Dinwiddie County, Va.

CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES AND NEAREST CROSS STREET IN HANOVER

Cauthorne Road @ Nash Lane - (Sinkhole West Bound Lane)

Clazemont Road @ Millfield Road

Goshen Road @ Fulchers Mill Road - (Little River Bridge)

17000 Block of Hewlett Road @ Old Ridge/Offley Mill Road

Landmark Cedar Road @ Lucy Lane - (Road Washed Out)

Maple Grove Farm Ln @ Dogwood Trail Road

Race Course Street @ Dale Ave - (Tree Down)

Rosmarin Road @ Greenwood Church Road - (Tree and High Water)

13300 Block of Spring Road @ Ice House Hill Lane

18300 Block of Teman Road @ Tyler Station Road

Hanover Sheriff's Office Storm damage along Cauthorne Road in Hanover County, Virginia



HIGH WATER CONDITIONS MAY EXIST BUT PASSABLE - USE CAUTION:

Lewistown Road @ B/W Washington Hwy & Fox Cross Road

Mechanicsville Turnpike @ King William Line/ Broaddus Flats

Old Ridge Road @ Hewlett Road / El Capone Way

8000 Block Peaks Road @ B/W Hanover Courthouse and Hillcrest Road

12300 Block Pinhook Road @ Bowles Knobb Drive

Rural Point Road @ Niccole Lane

Meadowbridge Road @ Henrico Line