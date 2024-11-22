Watch Now
Mayor Stoney on 17-year-old shot and killed in South Richmond: 'Devastating'

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex off Snead Road in South Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. Richmond police are asking the public for tips to help solve the crime.
RICHMOND, Va. — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Richmond’s Southside, sparking calls for accountability and reflection from city leaders.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney described the incident as “devastating for not just the family involved, not just for the neighborhood, but for the entire community.”

Richmond Public Schools confirmed Friday that the victim was a student but did not identify which school he attended.

Stoney noted the teenager was connected to “different school families” and expressed sympathy for those impacted.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex on Snead Road around 2:30 a.m., according to Richmond Police.

Witnesses who live in or near the complex reported hearing about 10 gunshots but said the area is typically quiet.

Police say the victim was transported to a gas station on Broad Rock Boulevard by an unknown person or group. No additional details about the suspects or motive have been released, but Stoney stated that police have leads in the case.

“I know that the Richmond Police Department has some leads on this particular case. We are going to hold those involved accountable,” Stoney said.

The mayor also called for a deeper examination of the factors that led to the shooting.

“We do everything we can to create a safety net so that our kids aren't falling through the cracks. And when one kid falls through the cracks, we have to obviously evaluate what was the reason behind this happening,” Stoney said.

Richmond Police are asking anyone with information to contact Major Crimes or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 Tips app.

