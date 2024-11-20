Teen killed at Richmond apartment complex, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex off Snead Road in South Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. Richmond police are asking the public for tips to help solve the crime.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 2:30 a.m.

The teenage victim was reportedly driven from the complex a short distance to the 2800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard, where his body was found.

"Officers responded there and located what we believe is the original crime scene for this incident," Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said. "We believe the individual was dropped off here and pronounced on scene."

Witnesses told authorities that they saw a red truck speeding away from the scene, Crime Insider sources said, though it remains unclear whether the vehicle is directly linked to the shooting.

Death investigation underway in Richmond

While multiple sources also confirmed that the victim is a 17-year-old male, but police have not released his identity.

At first, investigators believed additional victims might show up at nearby hospitals, but none have been reported so far.

Authorities have said they are still trying to determine what led to the violence.

Police are relying on residents of the surrounding areas, including Snead Road, Ferguson Road, and Broad Rock Boulevard, to come forward with any information that could help identify those involved and uncover the motive behind the shooting.

"We need some help from the community in these early stages of the investigation," Edwards said. "Our detectives are canvassing, there's obviously cameras in the area - so we are asking for individuals in those areas to notify us if they have something that can help us."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip via the P3 app.

