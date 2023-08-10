Richmond father remembers slain son's death on two-year anniversary: 'Two years and I still have no answers'

RICHMOND, Va. -- It would be right around this time two years ago that Jose Rodriguez would be called to Tom Fords Trailer Park off Richmond Highway.

He would find out that his son, 21-year-old Isaac Rodriguez, was murdered - shot a dozen times at close range.

"Two years and I still have no answers," Rodriguez said. "They can call me and say 'Hey Jose we got who killed your son.' I'm still waiting for that."

Isaac's grave site gets a visit from his father two, sometimes three times a week.

"At least I see his picture here. I know he's in here but never coming back. I feel some peace when I come here," Rodriguez said.

He said it's the only place he can find comfort when the pressure of his son's unsolved murder mystery weighs heavy on his mind.

"When I come here I wish they could call me and say 'Hey we have some good news and finally we got them,'" Rodriguez said. "I don't know what I'll do that day when they give me the answer I'm waiting for."

And while that wait seems like an eternity, another year starts on Jose's calendar.

Isaac, before his death, was trying to become a mechanic as he was always trying to fix things.

This is why his father has started the Isaac Rodriguez Foundation - to fix things for people who otherwise cannot afford it.

"The foundation helps people who need help to maybe fix their house. It's all free," Rodriguez said.

"We want to keep his name and memory."

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that there is at least one person imprisoned in Henrico that is holding onto information police need. These sources have also said that detectives believe there are multiple people involved in Isaac's murder.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

