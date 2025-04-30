Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting on Richmond's Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Richmond's Southside on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Snead Court around 5 p.m.

CBS 6 was there as families watched as the victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

"People should not have to be in fear of where they live because that is supposed to be a place of peace," Pastor Valerie Coley said.

Many investigators on scene sped over from another Southside crime off of Broad Rock Boulevard, where police found a woman's body in the woods off the gravel road around 2:30 p.m.

Neighbors shared off-camera that they were terrified the homicide occurred in their backyard. Especially because they worried about their safety in the area before this incident.

Police have not made any arrests or said if the scenes are connected. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

