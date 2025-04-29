Woman's body found in wooded area in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman's body was found in a wooded area in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Emergency crews were called to a wooded area off Broad Rock Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crime Insider sources say the woman's body had signs of trauma.

A CBS 6 crew is at the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

