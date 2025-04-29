Watch Now
Woman's body found in wooded area in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 29, 2025
Body found Broad Rock Boulevard
RICHMOND, Va. — A woman's body was found in a wooded area in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Emergency crews were called to a wooded area off Broad Rock Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crime Insider sources say the woman's body had signs of trauma.

A CBS 6 crew is at the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

