Woman's body found in wooded area in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman's body was found in a wooded area in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.
Emergency crews were called to a wooded area off Broad Rock Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Crime Insider sources say the woman's body had signs of trauma.
A CBS 6 crew is at the scene working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
