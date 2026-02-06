'Unknown smell' closes Hanover County elementary school

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Pole Green Elementary School will be closed Friday after officials reported an “unknown smell” in the building, Hanover County Public Schools announced.

The district said in a Facebook post that Hanover Fire-EMS and the school system's maintenance staff responded to the school on Pole Green Park Lane and are working to identify the source of the odor.

"At this time, we do not know the cause of the smell nor do we have an estimated time for when it will be safe for students and staff. Accordingly, Pole Green Elementary School will be CLOSED on Friday, February 6," the post read.

Students already on the school bus were redirected to Hanover High School, where Pole Green faculty are providing supervision and meals, the division said. Parents and guardians are asked to pick up their children from the high school’s front office. They must have a valid photo ID.

Friday was to be the first time Hanover students were back in school following January ice storm.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.