Sisters Network hosts 5k walk/run in Byrd Park

RICHMOND, Va. -- Breast cancer awareness month is officially in October, but the Sisters Network Central Virginia hosts their main event every year in September. The group held its second 5K walk/run on Saturday at Byrd Park.

The walk was broken down into three phases: a one mile, a three mile and a five mile. Participants got to choose their own distance.

The group's mission is to unite folks to support those impacted and educate people about the disease.

“To give out information and to help people understand the importance of your monthly breast exams, your clinical exams and your annual mammogram," Sisters Network member Deborah Jackson previously said.

CBS 6 Anchor Reba Hollingsworth returned as emcee for the Sisters Network event.

WTVR Reba Hollingsworth continues Buddy Check 6 reports in honor of Stephanie Rochon

On the 6th of the month, CBS 6 and VCU Massey Cancer Center remind women to contact their buddy to remind them to conduct a monthly breast self-exam. If it is time, you should also schedule an annual clinical breast exam and mammogram, which are key to early detection.