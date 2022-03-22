Sister of man arrested in Henrico investigation says case has been 'sensationalized'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The sister of a Henrico man who is currently under investigation in connection with a hazardous materials investigation in the West End spoke with CBS6.

His sister lives in Colorado. The last time she made the trip to Richmond to see her brother, she did so out of concern.

Michael Hardy's sister Beth Hardy-McLennans said her family feels that Michael's case has been sensationalized and negative.

She said that she hasn't seen her brother in a year and described that period of time as a downward spiral for him. She said she reached out to offer background information about her brother and to humanize him.

Beth said her 52-year-old brother is a military veteran with three kids and a deceased ex-wife. She said her brother has experienced adversity and external pressures and challenges that may have contributed to his current situation.

Hardy is facing strangulation and assault charges after an alleged domestic incident with 21-year-old Sydney Crowe last Wednesday in Henrico.

Hardy's sister said she doesn't know Crowe but said that the two had been dating for about a year. Records show that the two had recently been issued an unused marriage license.

On Thursday, police were back in the neighborhood to conduct search warrants at Hardy's home nearby on Durwood Crescent. This led to an investigation involving multiple agencies and the evacuation of surrounding homes.

Hazardous materials and explosives teams were also called in.

After more than a day, officers rendered the home safe. No one was injured and evacuated residents were able to return home.

At this time, officials have not said what they removed from the home.

Hardy and Crow remain in jail on charges from the Wednesday incident. Charges have not been brought at this time in connection to the hazardous materials investigation.

Hardy's sister said her goal is not to excuse the actions her brother may or may not have committed but to hopefully prevent people from jumping to what she calls a "crazy conclusion".