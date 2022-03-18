Home 'stabilized,' West End neighbors can soon return home, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police said an incident at a home involving "potentially hazardous materials" was "stabilized" Friday afternoon and that evacuated neighbors could soon return to their homes.

Henrico Police and Fire officials, Virginia State Police and the FBI had blocked off the West End Friday neighborhood and police said about 30 families who live in the neighborhood were evacuated since Thursday, and roads behind the Village Shopping Center in Tuckahoe were blocked off.

Those roads include Ridge Top Road at Patterson Avenue, Horsepen Road at Patterson Avenue, Durwood Crescent at Horsepen Road and Ridge Top Road at Devon Road.

"Resources are breaking down the perimeter and condensing operations to the immediate house under investigation," Henrico Police spokesperson Will McCue wrote. "Residents will be able to return to the neighborhood and their homes by 6:00 pm."

McCue said "several credible items" were seized from the property due to their "hazardous nature" and said multiple agencies will continue their joint investigation.

Police noted that a section of of the 7200 block of Durwood Crescent would continue to be closed while "investigators wrap up the remainder of their investigation."

Police escorted those families back to their homes Friday morning for a brief period of time to gather essentials items.

This situation all began Thursday around 12:30 p.m. when police said they went to serve a warrant at a home in the 7200 block of Durwood Crescent — which is where they are continuing their investigation on Friday.

Police said the home is tied to two people who were arrested Wednesday after an alleged domestic incident in the 9600 block of Southmill Drive, which is a little over a mile away from the home on Durwood.

Police got a call Wednesday about a woman being held against her will in the home on Southmill Drive. They said they were able to help her safely leave the home.

Henrico Police Michael Hardy and Sydney Crowe

Twenty-one-year-old Sydney Crowe of Henrico was arrested and charged with contempt and possession of drugs, and 52-year-old Michael Hardy of Henrico was arrested and charged with strangulation resulting in simple assault against a family member, according to police.

Both Crowe and Hardy are being held without bond and both have ties to the home on Durwood Crescent, according to police.

When police tried to enter the Durwood Crescent home on Thursday afternoon, they said they became immediately concerned for their safety and the safety of others in the area. That's when they called in more law enforcement and explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) officials.

Police revealed Friday that records show officers had been called to the Durwood Crescent address 47 times over the past five years.

For overnight, and the morning commute, see map and associated road closures through tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vFvt3dh3YH — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 18, 2022

Officials then went door-to-door on Thursday to evacuate the nearby homes. The neighborhood has been blocked off by police and fire officials ever since.

Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, police warned Henrico residents who live near the neighborhood that they may hear a loud noise from EOD officials working on something from outside of the home. Operations at the scene ended shortly after and resumed Friday morning.

As of Friday morning, police said they still had not been able to enter the home safely.

"Henrico Police would like to thank the community and residents impacted by this incident for their patience and understanding during this extended operation," McCue said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.