Records reveal why police were at 'potentially hazardous' West End home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Newly released information shows how involved police were at a West End home prior to a multi-day potentially explosive investigation.

State and federal agencies, including an explosive disposal team, surrounded a home at 4200 Durwood Crescent from mid-Thursday afternoon until late Friday night. Officials said they found credible threats to their safety and others, so nearly 30 residents within a radius of the home were forced to temporarily evacuate.

Court documents show the home is 52-year-old Michael Hardy’s address. Police stated they went to his home to serve a warrant Thursday. This is after they arrested him Wednesday for allegedly strangling 21-year-old Sydney Crowe at her home, which is 5 minutes down the road.

Records show the two had been approved to be married weeks ago, but had not gone through with it yet.

The Durwood Crescent home was no stranger to police. In fact, police said officers were to the house 47 times over the last 5 years. And in 20 of those instances, a police report was filed.

A breakdown of the calls shows a quarter of them were for a missing person. Eight calls were general service, four for juvenile problems and three incidents were for both domestic incidents and loud party or noises.

Police records show calls for service to Durwood Crescent home.

Police said that while the Thursday incident remains under investigation, crews did remove several credible items for “emergency ordinance disposal.” But officials have yet to specify what they removed from the home.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Tuckahoe neighborhood appeared to be back to normal. Folks were back out walking their pets and playing with their kids.

Hardy and Crowe remain in jail on charges from the Wednesday incident, according to police.

Charges have not yet been brought for the situation at the home involving "potentially hazardous materials" at the home, police said.

