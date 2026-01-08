Shyndigz will soon offer 24/7 dessert in Richmond to satisfy late-night sweet tooths

RICHMOND, Va. — A structure in the Shyndigz parking lot has Richmond dessert lovers buzzing, and now the cafe is revealing its sweet secret.

Shyndigz will open "Shyndigz 24/7," a refrigerated vending machine stocked with the bakery's most popular treats, the business announced on social media.

"We'll have slices of cakes, pies, and other offerings inside," the bakery posted.

The new automated outpost will feature 18 refrigerated lockers containing cake slices, savory items, fresh flowers and more, according to Shyndigz owners.

The 24-hour vending concept represents another evolution for Shyndigz, which has transformed multiple times over the years. The bakery previously moved from Patterson Avenue to one Cary Street spot before settling into its current Cary Street cafe and market location at 1912 West Cary Street in Richmond.



