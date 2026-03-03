Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Short Pump Town Center changes: As one store closes, another venue will open for business

Richmond BizSense
SHORT PUMP, Va. -- A women’s clothing shop is out and a virtual reality venue is in at Short Pump Town Center. Franchise chain Sandbox VR is planning to open near the Dillard’s on the upper level of the western Henrico mall, just as national clothing shop Francesca’s is winding down amid its ongoing bankruptcy. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

