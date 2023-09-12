Man killed on Broad Street in Short Pump, police seek hit-and-run driver

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man was killed on West Broad Street in Short Pump on Monday night and now Henrico Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver.

The deceased man's name has not yet been released.

Police were called to West Broad Street near Spring Oak Drive, not far from Short Pump mall, at about 11 p.m. Monday to investigate the situation.

"This accident has been confirmed as a hit-and-run fatality involving a pedestrian," Henrico Police Lt. Sung Jung wrote in an email. "The adult male victim has been identified, however; next of kin has not been notified at this time."

Police closed lanes on West Broad Street between Lauderdale Drive and Pump Road to investigate overnight, but the road has since reopened.

Police have not shared a description of the car they're looking for in connection to the crash.

Anyone with any information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

