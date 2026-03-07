2 arrests made in deadly Shockoe Bottom mass shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — Two arrests have been made in connection to a deadly mass shooting in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood last month, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Sources also indicate that more arrests may be made.

Local News Shockoe Bottom Shooting: 23-year-old woman among victims in mass shooting WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

The gunfire was reported around 2:47 a.m. on Feb. 21 on North 18th Street.

According to Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards, an officer was already in the area and saw “a large commotion.” He said the officer saw what appeared to be a fight in the street with cars speeding away. She responded within seconds and found an adult woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

That woman has been identified by family as 23-year-old Genesis Jones of Petersburg, Crime Insider Jon Burkett reported. Police later identified the other victim as 42-year-old Dominic Jackson of Henrico. Family members tell Burkett that the father of two was a soon-to-be grandfather.

Chief Edwards said nine people, ranging in age from 23 to 42, were shot.

Watch: Richmond leaders vow stronger safety plan after Shockoe Bottom mass shooting

Richmond leaders vow stronger safety plan after Shockoe Bottom mass shooting

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube