Driver's 'excited' over $2.99 gas deal through end of August -- but there's a catch

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gas prices are on the rise in Virginia, according to AAA's interactive map, which shows prices ticked up 14 cents on average for regular unleaded from this time last month in the Commonwealth.

As a result, Richmond residents like Denisha Smith are looking for any deals they can find.

Smith noticed a Sheetz gas station running a special on gas. The fuel giant is charging $2.99 a gallon for their Unleaded 88 (E15) gas through the end of August.

“I was excited," she said. "It makes it a lot harder with the economy going on right now you can't get as much gas as you want to because everything is so high."

That $2.99 price is around 65 cents lower than the state average, according to AAA.

However, many wonder what makes that type of gas different than regular unleaded (E10), which has an 87 octane rating.

Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said the 88 gas, which has an 88 octane rating, contains more crude oil.

“It has up to 15% ethanol compared to the traditional 87 gas that has 10%," he shared.

Unleaded 88 is approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for all cars trucks and SUVs made since 2001.

AAA said customers should be aware they may see a small decrease in efficiency. According to a study by the federation, drivers saw a roughly 2% decrease in fuel economy.

"However, if you are saving more than 2% on your purchase you are probably ahead of the ball game," said Dean.

However, AAA said the type of gas is not good for lawnmovers, off-road vehicles, boats or hain saws.

However, when in doubt. Dean said drivers should check their owner's manual or inside your vehicle's door jam or gas cap.

