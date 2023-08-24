Watch Now
Sheetz to charge $2.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 gas through August

Posted at 10:49 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 10:49:49-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Sheetz convenience store chain announced Thursday it would slash some gas prices for the rest of August.

Sheetz said it would charge $2.99 a gallon of its Unleaded 88 fuel grade at Sheetz locations that offer that fuel option.

The average price for gas in Richmond is $3.59 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

"Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks, and SUVs," a Sheetz spokesperson said.

The reduced price is scheduled to run through August 31, 2023.

Click here to see if the closest Sheetz to you sells Unleaded 88.

