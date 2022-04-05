LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — She made it! Louisa County High School English teacher Kate Fletcher arrived in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday morning. She left Louisa on Monday and ran the 105 miles to the nation's capital.

Louisa County Public Schools Louisa County High School English teacher Kate Fletcher completes 105 Lion Run.



The point of the run is to raise money for scholarships for hard-working seniors at the school.

“They all understand what it means to work hard and to go the distance and to take the harder road in life and to endure for something that they care about,” Fletcher said before the run. “In that way, I think it is very relatable. They might not be runners. But, they're all people just like the rest of us who have been in situations where they had to push through discomfort and climb hills and go through valleys to get to where they needed to go.”

Louisa County Public Schools Louisa County High School English teacher Kate Fletcher completes 105 Lion Run.



This is not the first long journey for Fletcher to help her students. In 2018, she ran 100 miles in a 24-hour period around the high school track. She also ran 52 miles to the Virginia State Capitol.

Her journeys have raised more than $70,000 in scholarship money since 2016.

Louisa County Public Schools Louisa County High School English teacher Kate Fletcher completes 105 Lion Run.



“I’m able to do this enormous run because I'm supported by the community,” she stated. “And that is also a message that I think our students need to hear. In order to achieve our potential in life, we really need each other. We really need to make this a ‘we’ thing and find ways to support each other and reach our potential together.”

The goal this year is to raise $50,000.