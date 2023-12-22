Widow of Richmond man killed in Dollar General robbery mourns loss: 'My heart is hurting'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Whoever killed Kamarr Hall was not thinking about the pain that is clearly present now inside Shakisha Harris-Hall.

His widow sat clutching a photo of them together at one of her birthday parties while she emotionally recounted what the days have been like since her husband was gunned down while working at the Dollar General on Richmond Highway.

Shakisha Harris-Hall

“I just want to tell the world how special this man was to me," Harris-Hall said. "Devastating. My heart is hurting. My feelings are hurt because, like I said, he would’ve gave anybody anything in the world. They didn’t have to take him from us like this.”

Shakisha Harris-Hall

On December 13, Kamarr was working the register when a man entered the store and tried to rob it, police said.

After a few minutes of back and forth, as Kamarr tried to get out money, Shakisha said police told her the suspect fired at her husband.

“I was told all of this happened in four minutes. I know that was the longest four minutes of his life," she said through tears.

Kamarr was just trying to make a living, and Shakisha said he was set to transfer to another Dollar General location in the area because he did not feel safe working at the Richmond Highway store.

"He was going to look for something else, but he didn’t get a chance to make it that far," she said.

Richmond police said the investigation into Hall's killing remains vigorous and active.

The Richmond Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a least one — and possibly a string of — dollar store robberies in Central Virginia.

Sources told CBS 6 detectives are investigating if the person involved in that arrest is connected to Kamarr's homicide.

Shakisha said detectives told her family an arrest had been made.

Kamarr leaves behind two kids, several grandchildren, and a large extended family.

“I want to just lay my husband to rest in peace and get my husband justice," Shakisha said.

"The ground I walked on, that man loved me. He loved everything bout me. Everybody’s relationship is not perfect; everybody goes through [things]. But at the end of the day, this man loved the death out of me - and I love him," she said.

Shakisha Harris-Hall

United Communities Against Crime is hosting a vigil in honor of Kamarr at the Dollar General store Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at 3301 Richmond Hwy.

Kamarr, who is originally from Philadelphia, was a huge Eagles fan. Those in attendance are asked to wear green and white.

Services for Kamarr will be held in Philadelphia, and United Communities Against Crime is producing buttons honoring Kamarr so that proceeds and donations will go directly to his family to help with travel expenses.

Those interested in helping can contact the organizers at (804) 399-1111.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

