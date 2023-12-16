RPD, FBI make arrest that may connect to string of robberies across Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Friday morning the Richmond Police Department and the FBI made an arrest on the Midlothian Turnpike that may prove significant in a Hull Street Dollar General robbery.

Police are now investigating to see if the suspect arrested has a connection to other violent crimes in the area.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that detectives believe two men were planning to rob a Family Dollar on the Midlothian Turnpike, a crime similar to the Monday robbery of a Hull Street Dollar General.

"It put me in instant tears. I wasn't coming back and I'm still not sure if I'm going to stay," said a store clerk who would like to remain anonymous.

Several clerks who were off the clock say the fear is in the forefront and it's been paralyzing.

A sign on the door notes a change of business hours, especially since the murder of a Southside Dollar General store clerk on Wednesday.

Employees say it's been hard to focus.

"Every guy that walks through the door, your heart skips beats, panic attacks," the employee said.

Police say they have arrested one man in the Hull Street robbery in the parking lot of a Family Dollar.

"What I can say today is that we are arresting a person based on a robbery at a Dollar General at a different location on Hull Street on the 11th of this month there was a robbery and we took that person in custody today," Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said.

Police say they can not confirm if the men featured on anFBI wanted poster for serial robberies is who they arrested Friday, but they

have said that federal investigators are assisting with the case.

"The Richmond Police Department and our partners and I want to thank the different precincts, the FBI, and some of our other partners who really focused on this case and others," Edwards said. "We've had a series of armed robberies - the case on the 11th is one we got probable cause for and the investigation continues."

An investigation sources tell CBS 6 will include the murder of 50-year-old Dollar General store clerk Kamarr Hall.

Hall was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who was killed in cold blood Wednesday night in the Richmond Highway robbery.

Family of Kamarr Hall

Hall had plans to transfer to another Chesterfield County store location, Friday was supposed to be his last day at the Richmond Highway location.

"It's terrible. It's always tragic but when it's around the holiday season it's even worse. These families will forever associate the Christmas holiday with the loss of their loved one," Edwards said.

Detectives are continuing to work Hall's homicide investigation. If you have any information that can help, please call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

