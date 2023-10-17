FBI offering up to $50,000 reward for information in several Richmond armed robberies

RICHMOND, Va. -- The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of two men involved in a series of armed robberies across Richmond.

The robberies, which occurred from November 2022 to August 2023, took place at multiple Family Dollar and Dollar General locations across the city.

The first suspect is a Black male, who is anywhere from 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9 inches tall and 140 to 170 pounds with a slim build and light complexion.

The second suspect is also a Black male, who is anywhere from 5-foot-7 to 6 feet tall and 130 to 160 pounds with a slim build and medium to dark complexion.

The FBI says that both of these suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

FBI Suspect 1

FBI Suspect 2

The robberies occurred on the following dates and at the following locations:

On Nov. 29, 2022, the Family Dollar on the 1400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard in Richmond was robbed by Suspect 1.



On Jan. 8, 2023, the Family Dollar on the 1400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard in Richmond, was robbed by Suspect #1.



On March 13, 2023, the Family Dollar on the 1700 block of Williamsburg Road in Richmond, was robbed by Suspect #1 and Suspect #2.



On March 27, 2023, Suspect 1 and Suspect 2 unsuccessfully attempted to rob the Dollar General on the 2900 block of North Avenue in Richmond.



On April 16, 2023, the Carolina Express on the 3100 block of Carolina Avenue in Richmond, was robbed by Suspect 2.



On April 30, 2023, the Family Dollar on the 1400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard in Richmond, was robbed by Suspect 2.



On July 4, 2023, the Family Dollar on the 2900 block of North Avenue in Richmond was robbed by Suspect 1.



On Aug. 7, 2023, Suspect 1 unsuccessfully attempted to rob the Family Dollar on the 1400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard in Richmond.

If you have any information regarding any of these robberies, the FBI is asking you to contact their Richmond office at (804) 261-1044, or the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or the Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

