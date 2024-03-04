Why Democrats are giving Gov. Youngkin a Friday deadline to act on certain bills

RICHMOND, Va. -- The final push at the State Capitol in Richmond is on as Virginia lawmakers work to wrap up this year's General Assembly session.

On Monday, both House and Senate Democrats laid out some of what they said they've accomplished on key issues since taking over both chambers in last November's elections.

They drew attention to dozens of bills that have passed both chambers with enough time that Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) will have to act on them by midnight Friday.

Among the so-called seven-day bills:



Banning legacy university admissions

Re-enrolling in a program to share voter information with other states

Requiring health insurance cover contraception

Some of the bills were from Republicans or passed with bipartisan support.

House Republican Minority Leader Todd Gilbert said in a statement he doesn't know what's to be accomplished with this accelerated timeline.

He said the Governor can often find problems or errors in bills that need to be fixed.

CBS 6 Political Analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth said the reason Democrats made the move was to force Youngkin's hand on some issues before finalizing their work on the two-year state budget. That budget could or could not include language to allow a professional sports arena in Northern Virginia. A project the governor announced and supports.

"What the Democrats have done is they've used a legal option here," Holdsworth said. "If on Friday, the Governor vetoes a whole set of Democratic legislation, that arena legislation may become the victim of Democratic retribution."

As for the budget, different versions were passed in each chamber and lawmakers said they started meeting on Sunday on a compromise.

Regarding the seven-day bills, Youngkin can either sign them into law, amend them, veto them, or let them become law without his signature.

Not included among them are some of the big-ticket topics this year:

Retail marijuana

Skill games

Increasing the minimum wage.

