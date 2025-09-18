M2M Ride celebrates the Air Force, and supports wounded airmen: 'It's not a race, it's a ride'

RICHMOND, Va. — The 340-mile journey by bicycle to support Air Force veterans is underway.

The Air Force Heritage Memorial to Memorial ride that will take hundreds of riders from Kitty Hawk to Washington DC over the course of four days.

Riders will go all the way to Williamsburg Thursday, then reach Richmond Friday. On Saturday they'll ride to Fredericksburg before hitting the Air Force Memorial in DC on Sunday. The four segments total some 340 miles.

The M2M, or Memorial to Memorial ride, is powered by the Air Force cycling team.

"This is the event's fourth year," said Melody Redding, an Air Force veteran who is part of the USAF cycling team. "A group of senior leaders within the Air Force were inspired by the Marine Corps Marathon, and they really wanted to make an event that has that much significance to the community and yet is equally challenging. So they came up with this amazing ride where we cycle from Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, up to the Air Force Memorial in Washington, DC, to celebrate our heritage. It brings together our entire community and is a very challenging event."

While riding the total distance is not for the faint of heart, team member Lucille O'Neill points out riders can ride just one day if that works better for their schedule or training.

"The shortest day is 69 miles and the longest day is 104 miles," said O'Neill. "But again, people can do one day. They can do all four days. With some training, it's very doable. We have people going out at race speeds that finish a day's ride in 4 or 5 hours, and we have people who take 10 or 11 hours to finish the day. So it's not a race, it's a ride, and everybody does it at their own pace. There are supported rest stops along the way. There's a SAG wagon if you decide you're finished for the day. If you have a mechanical problem with your bike, we have support all along the way."

September's M2M Ride celebrates the Air Force, and supports wounded airmen

The ride also supports wounded airmen, some of whom can take part in the ride. "We have a couple of wounded airmen that cycle with us, and we bring awareness to their situation," said Redding. "We connect them with the community as well. So it's lovely to be able to cycle and get to know some of our other fellow troops."

The first ride starts on Thursday, September 18th in Kitty Hawk and goes along the Outer Banks up to Norfolk. The Friday ride starts in Norfolk and comes all the way up to Richmond on the Capitol Trail. Then Saturday the ride goes from Richmond to Fredericksburg. The final leg on Sunday starts in Fredericksburg and finishes up at the Air Force Memorial in Washington, DC.

And if you're thinking of using the next six weeks to get in shape, just follow O'Neill's lead: "I'm trying to get three or four rides in a week, at varying paces, and varying speeds," said O'Neill. "I'm trying to encourage people who are coming along with the ride to do it together with us. You might not be able to do all four days, but please support those airmen. Last year, we raised $60,000 for the wounded airmen. We're hoping to exceed that this year!"

If you would like to register to ride any part of the M2M, want to donate, or simply come out and cheer, just click here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.