'See something, say something,' crowd chants in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Community members spent Saturday morning walking to promote peace in Petersburg after a string of gun violence.

Folks chanted “see something, say something” as they walked down streets impacted by gun violence.

The group was made up of faith leaders, city leaders and police officers, who walked with the community.

Rev. Belinda Baugh, who coordinated the event, said the community needed to know this is their city.

“They should be comfortable coming out of their doors and know it’s OK,” she said.

Peterburg Police Chief Travis Christian said kids need to realize this is not a Call of Duty game where people can reset.

Officials said one person was killed and five other people were shot in three separate incidents on a Friday night just over a week ago.

Weeks earlier, 15-year-old Tyjuan Crenshaw II was killed in the breezeway of an apartment complex.

Baugh said it is alarming that children are picking up guns. She called on parents to be more active and involved in their children’s lives.

Some Petersburg families that have lost children walked and shared their story to the group. They all called for change, and promoted folks reporting information when they see something. They said the youth have got to stop and realized the impact of their actions.

“Y'all l are not just killing victims," one family member said. "Y'all are taking us a piece of us when you take them.”

They hope the community will hear their cries, their call for love, and their call for change. They believe it was important to have an event like this because community events and awareness can lead to change.

