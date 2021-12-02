Security upped at Richmond apartment complex following murder-turned-robbery

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the second time since April, police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Belt Atlantic Apartments in Richmond.

The busted front gate at the apartment complex is still awaiting new parts.

"Unfortunately, the gate has been the main issue. It's been hit four or five times in the past year and a half. The most recent is the gate was fixed in June of this year and it was hit again in September and parts take a while to come in because of COVID," Tameka Webb said.

Webb is with the Belt Atlantic Apartment Complex's management team and says part of the frustration with crime lies with who residents are inviting on the property.

"It's pretty tough but we are here and we are on it. We have security here that will be checking IDs for entry for everyone," Webb said.

Aaron Walker was found dead in the parking lot on early Tuesday morning.

Police said four teenagers, between the ages of 16 and 18, are accused of robbing and murdering him. It was a heartbreaking murder in a community that is still reeling from a deadly shooting back in April. In that shooting, five people were shot and a mother and her newborn were killed.

"You have a lot of good people that live in that complex that are going through bad times and bad incidents that happen time after time," Maj. Ronald Armstead with the Richmond Police Department said.

Once known as Old Midlothian Village, Belt Atlantic has noticeably increased security measures to include lighting, state-of-the-art cameras and fencing.

Crime insider sources said surveillance footage was instrumental in identifying the four teenage suspects. Property managers said the murder is not a reflection of their efforts.

"When somebody wants to do something bad, they're gonna find a way to do it."