Mother, infant slain in Richmond shooting laid to rest

RICHMOND, Va. -- Almost two weeks after shots were fired in the courtyard of the Belt Atlantic Apartments on Richmond's Southside, the mother and her infant daughter killed in the quintuple shooting were laid to rest.

Loved ones gathered Saturday to remember and call for change at the funeral for 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old daughter, Neziah.

The pair were two of the five innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire.

"Shy-shy, someone we love, has been snatched away from us in a violent and disrespectful way, and Za-za, a princess that the world had just met, a jewel in father's necklace," one speaker said.

Hill was remembered as someone who loved a good time and deeply loved her family.

WTVR Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old daughter, Neziah.

Five arrests have been made after police said gunmen sprayed bullets across the apartment complex's courtyard Tuesday, April 27, around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said they have all known suspects in custody.

The shooting launched calls for solutions and speakers called on the community to engage in that process.

"We keep dealing with gun violence y'all," one woman said. "You are the change we're looking for. Your ideas are different."

Family friend Queen Richardson said Hill and her daughter were filled with life, which she chose to celebrate.

"That's something that you try to carry on when you come together,” Richardson said. “This is the community. This is what community looks like as well."

Anyone information about the case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Russell at 804-646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.