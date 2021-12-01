Victim identified, 4 teens arrested in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have identified the victim in a Tuesday homicide in the Belt Atlantic Apartment complex.

The victim has been identified as Aaron Walker, 24, of Richmond.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found Walker down and unresponsive, suffering from what was later determined to be a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives arrested a man, Rondell Davis, 18, a teenage male and two juvenile women, both 16. All of the suspects are from Richmond.

Richmond Police Department

At this time, they have all been charged with robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The three juveniles have been charged with murder. Additional charges are pending for Davis.

Detectives believe robbery was the motive in the shooting.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.