Legendary jockey Ron Turcotte, who rode Secretariat to Triple Crown glory, dies at 84

ASHLAND, Va. — Hall of Fame jockey Ron Turcott who guided the greatest racehorse in history Secretariat to an unforgettable Triple Crown victory has passed away, leaving behind a legacy that transcends sports.

Turcotte, the diminutive Canadian jockey who rode Secretariat to Triple Crown glory in 1973, died August 22 at age 84. The partnership between the 5'2" rider and the legendary thoroughbred created one of the most iconic moments in sports history.

Along North Railroad Avenue in Ashland you’ll find a monument dedicated to that time in history.

WTVR

"Secretariat was the best racehorse over the last 100 years," Kate Tweedy said. Tweedy is the daughter of Secretariat's owner, the late Penny Chenery. "There is something about it that is just way beyond sports.”

During five electric weeks in the spring of 1973, the vaunted racehorse from Virginia captured the elusive Triple Crown. The thoroughbred’s record times in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes remain unbroken 52 years later.

“He won in such a magnificent style. People still love watching that race,” Tweedy said. “Every time I watch the Belmont I get goosebumps."

In June 1973 at the Belmont Stakes, Kate would witness excellence on hooves up close.

“I was babbling. We were all babbling. We couldn’t believe what we had seen,” she said.

Tweedy's family, which owned Meadow Farm in Doswell where the foal was born, never predicted their horse would hurtle into history.

“He was the paragon of horses in so many ways. Speed, stamina, beauty, personality, smarts. He had it all,” Tweedy said.

Leeanne Ladin remembers watching Secretariat win the Triple Crown on a black and white television while in college at VCU.

“It is one of those moments in time like the moon landing or something that you remember where you were,” Ladin said. “He was so popular. He really became an American icon. The most dominant. The greatest horse ever. Because he was equine perfection. And he was athletic perfection.”

WTVR

More than a half century later, Ladin still can’t rein in her excitement.

“When he was flying down the racetrack, he was going at least 40 miles,” she said.

The President of Secretariat for Virginia says the feats of Big Red most likely won’t ever be surpassed.

“ESPN did a top 100 athletes for the 20th century, and Secretariat, I believe his number was 35,” Ladin said.

Five decades removed from that stretch of races, Ladin and Tweedy urge others to remember the four-legged phenom did not cross the finish line alone.

“Secretariat was with his jockey, Ron Turcotte,” Tweedy said.

Ron Turcotte, the hall of fame jockey in blue and white silks, enjoyed a unique perch while riding perfection.

“Secretariat was his favorite horse and the pinnacle of his career,” Tweedy said.

Turcotte’s bond with the champion was so tight the Canadian once said it was love at first ride.

“And I think there is a certain amount of comfort that Secretariat knew when he had Ron on his back,” Tweedy said.

WTVR

On August 22, the man who guided Big Red into the winner’s circle time and time again passed away.

“And he and Secretariat were such a team and gave the world such a moment with their Triple Crown,” Ladin said. “They were just dialed into each other. Ron just knew when to let Secretariat be Secretariat. And Secretariat loved to run.”

The diminutive jockey with outsized credentials was 84.

“It just inspires us more to keep this wonderful legend alive,” Ladin said.

Turcotte, who was paralyzed in a horse racing accident in 1978, remembered Secretariat as the perfect specimen.

“I could hear the announcer and exactly how many lengths I was in front,” recalled Turcotte during an interview with CBS program 60 Minutes in 2013. “I had an eye on the crowd and and eye on the clock.”

“He was really the last of the team. They are all gone now and they were the ones who really felt a link to him,” Tweedy said. “It feels like the end of an era.”

Turcotte may have only stood five-foot-two, but he will be remembered as a giant in the sport of horse racing.

“You know, it’s that famous picture of him looking backwards and he is checking the timer, and he knew they were breaking records,” Ladin said.

In Ashland, the horse and jockey ride in bronze forevermore.

“We like to say he is at the center of attention in the Center of the Universe,” Ladin said.

Secretariat earned global admiration while galloping into greatness.

Ron Turcotte was the man in the saddle riding a chestnut locomotive to the winner’s circle and beyond.

“Whatever you believe, he is reunited with Secretariat and they are riding together into eternity,” Tweedy said. “And they are winning! Oh my gosh, are they winning!

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube