Police shut down a Henrico neighborhood to search this home. Here's what they found.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Court documents are revealing what was found by police inside a Henrico County home that was the subject of a two-day investigation that led to nearby homes being evacuated.

The search warrant in Henrico County Circuit Court shows that the officers removed four items from the home following the two-day search:

Firework mortars

Three smoke bombs

A partial improvised explosive device

Bomb-making material

The home in question was 7200 Durwood Crescent in Tuckahoe.

Police were at the home on Thursday as part of an investigation. They later evacuated nearby homes over concerns of "potentially hazardous materials" that they saw inside.

The investigation stemmed from an alleged domestic case from Wednesday where 52-year-old Michael Hardy was arrested for strangulation and assault while a 21-year-old woman was arrested for outstanding warrants.

The two lived at the Durwood home.

The application for the search warrant goes into more detail about the case, stating that the 21-year-old woman and Hardy were in a relationship and the 21-year-old woman's parents were concerned about domestic abuse.

Police had been called to the home 47 times in the past five years with 20 police reports as a result. The documents state that Hardy told police in the past that he had multiple guns, including assault rifles in the home and was a former member of the military.

The documents state that when in the home last week, officers found a room with a locked metal door upstairs.

Inside, they found "bomb-making materials and metal cylinders with wires coming out of them." It added that there was a black powder on the floor near the door and several grenade bodies.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.