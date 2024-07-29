Search for missing Virginia teens continues in Petersburg

PETERSBURG , Va. -- The search continued Monday for two teenagers reported missing in Petersburg, Virginia.

Nyzell Crawley, 15, was last seen in the 300 block of Grigg Street on Sunday, July 21, according to Petersburg Police.

Makalya Lee Stallings, 15, was last seen in the 30 block of Bear Alley on Thursday, July 25, according to police.

While police have not said anything that has connected the missing person cases, the news has concerned some members of the community.

WTVR Nyzell Crawley and Makalya Lee Stallings

Petersburg Police received 103 calls for missing juveniles last year. That number has already reached 73 in 2024.

"I’m just trying to understand why are so many young teenager kids going missing, especially from the Petersburg area," Michael Mortin, father to a teenage son, said. "If they’re watching, if anybody knows them, I encourage you all to please encourage them to contact their parents and return home."

The circumstances surrounding the disappearances of Crawley and Stallings remain under investigation.

Community member Treska Wilson Smith is concerned for the teens' safety.

"You have to think about sex trafficking and everything else that’s going on, it’s a serious thing," she said.

Anyone with information about a missing person was asked to call their local police department.

Parents in need of conversation starters to help engage with their children can click here and here.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.