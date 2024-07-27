Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Missing 15-year-old Petersburg boy was last seen Sunday, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, July 27
Nyzell Crawley
Posted at
and last updated

PETERSBURG, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy in Petersburg who has been missing for nearly a week.

Nyzell Crawley was last seen in the 300 block of Grigg Street on Sunday, July 21,Petersburg Police said on Saturday.

Officers did not provide a description of Crawley and said that they do not know what he was wearing when he left home.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Petersburg Bureau of Police's Major Crime Unit at 804-732-4222, or by sending the tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to https://www.P3tips.com.

Makalya Lee Stallings

Local News

Police: Missing 15-year-old Petersburg girl was last seen Thursday afternoon

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone