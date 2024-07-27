Missing 15-year-old Petersburg boy was last seen Sunday, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy in Petersburg who has been missing for nearly a week.

Nyzell Crawley was last seen in the 300 block of Grigg Street on Sunday, July 21,Petersburg Police said on Saturday.

Officers did not provide a description of Crawley and said that they do not know what he was wearing when he left home.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Petersburg Bureau of Police's Major Crime Unit at 804-732-4222, or by sending the tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to https://www.P3tips.com.

