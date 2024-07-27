Missing 15-year-old Petersburg girl was last seen Thursday afternoon, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl in Petersburg.

Makalya Lee Stallings was last seen in the 30 block of Bear Alley on Thursday, July 25 around 12:20 p.m., Petersburg Police said.

Stallings was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, which is braided, according to police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Petersburg Bureau of Police's Major Crime Unit at 804-732-4222, or by sending the tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to https://www.P3tips.com.

This is a developing story.

