Missing Chesterfield 12-year-old left River's Bend home around 5 p.m. Monday

Eemilia Attulien
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are looking for 12-year-old Eemilia Attulien, who left her home in the River's Bend neighborhood 'voluntarily' Monday evening.

Police describe Eemilia as a black female, 5’0” tall, about 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She left her residence near Scrimshaw Circle and Scrimshaw Drive around 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 9.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, black eyeglasses, and a black camo military backpack.

Police say she left home voluntarily, and she has never done this before.

Anyone with information about Attulien’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

