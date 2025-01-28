Virginia lawmaker pushes for elected school boards amid local opposition

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia lawmaker hopes to make school board positions elected, rather than appointed, by default with a new bill.

Sen. Stella Pekarsky (D-Fairfax), a former elected school board member, said SB1404 is about giving voters a voice, and boards independence.

"Virginia is only one of four states that still has some appointed school boards," Pekarsky said.

Though the majority of Virginia's 131 school boards are elected by voters, nearly a dozen are appointed.

School boards were previously appointed by city councils or boards of supervisors, but since 1992, localities have been given the option to have a referendum to make the switch. That includes Hanover County, who voted 'no' on that referendum in 2023.

Watch: Hanover votes 'no' on referendum, Board of Supervisors will continue to appoint school board members (Nov. 9, 2023)

Hanover votes 'no' on referendum, Board of Supervisors will continue to appoint school board members

"I think parents and taxpayers should have a say in who is serving on these boards, and they should not be people that are, in my opinion, any way connected to local, you know, other local electeds who are also the funding source for these school boards," Pekarsky said.

Other lawmakers, including Sen. Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover), are opposed to the idea.

"I see the impact every day, and we will be fighting zealously," McDougle said.

McDougle has a daughter in Hanover schools. He argues that it's the most successful system in Central Virginia, and does it for less money.

"They don't have to run for office, they don't have to ask unions or others for campaign contributions," McDougle said. "They can focus on doing what the kids need, and that result is played out in our numbers and the success of our children."

So far, the legislation has been heard by a Senate Education subcommittee. It received two votes for and against, plus two abstentions.

Several Hanover residents voiced support for the measure during the hearing.

"They are responsible for hiring our superintendent and administrators," one resident said. "They set policies that directly affect my child, yet I have no direct say in the representatives who make these decisions."

Those in opposition included Sean Davis, Vice Chair of Hanover County Board of Supervisors, says state lawmakers are seeking a backdoor to the subject, considering Hanover voters rejected the switch in a 2023 referendum.

"I recognize that if folks want to have an elected school board, that they should have one. I recognize that and agree with that. The folks in Hanover have already spoken and said this is what they want for their locality," Davis said.

Although the subcommittee did not recommend reporting the bill, it will still be taken up by the full education committee to decide whether to approve or reject it. That hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Watch: Virginia lawmaker pushes for elected school boards amid local opposition

Virginia lawmaker pushes for elected school boards amid local opposition

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube