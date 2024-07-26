D.C. woman indicted on charges related to 2023 St. Mary's inmate escape

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Washington D.C. woman is facing charges related to the escape of an inmate from St. Mary's hospital in August 2023.

Sasha Castillo was indicted on one count of persons aiding escape of a prisoner on July 1, after she allegedly assisted in the escape of Naseem Roulack.

Roulack, an inmate in the custody of Greensville Correctional Center, escaped from St. Mary's Hospital, where he was hospitalized for seizures.

Roulack was captured two months later by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Fairfax County Police Department outside a hotel in Springfield, Virginia.

Castillo's trial date has not been set at this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.