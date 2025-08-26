Police release name of woman found dead under tree in Virginia state park

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have released new information as they investigate the suspicious death of a 23-year-old woman whose body was discovered by bicyclists at High Bridge Trail State Park on Saturday morning.

Samantha Okinyi of Prospect, Virginia, was found dead in the Prospect area of the state park at approximately 7:30 a.m. on August 23, according to the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Appomattox Field Office.

Two bicyclists discovered Okinyi's remains and reported the finding to authorities.

State police have classified the case as a suspicious death investigation.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the tree where Okinyi's body was found appeared to be freshly cut, though officials have not confirmed additional details about the circumstances surrounding her death.

The investigation is being conducted by Virginia State Police with assistance from the Department of Conservation Resources Law Enforcement and the Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office. The investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been announced.

High Bridge Trail State Park is located in Prince Edward County, approximately 80 miles southwest of Richmond along Route 460. The park features a 32.2-mile trail designed for hiking, bicycling and horseback riding. The park's High Bridge, which spans the Appomattox River, is the longest recreational bridge in Virginia.

State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact the Virginia State Police Division 3 Dispatch at 1-800-552-0962.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.