Former New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal is missing. He was last seen in Virginia.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Michigan family continues searching for answers seven months after former New York Giant football player Sam Beal disappeared under mysterious circumstances that led from Michigan to Virginia Beach. Beal, 29, was last heard from on July 13, according to a Facebook post by his sister, Essence Zhane Beal. The last contact came through his girlfriend.

Sam's brother Cory said Sam was supposed to go to work after dropping off his girlfriend in the Grand Rapids area of Michigan, but he never returned. Somehow, Sam made his way from Michigan to Virginia Beach.

The family knows Sam's girlfriend's family found his car in Virginia Beach.

Cory said only a few of Sam's belongings were inside, but Sam was nowhere to be found.

AP composite New York Giants defensive back Sam Beal (23) plays against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

In August, a police report was filed with Kentwood Police in Michigan. However, Sam wasn't uploaded into a national database for missing or unidentified people until October.

When asked about contact with law enforcement from either state, Cory said the family hasn't heard anything since filing the report.

According to her Facebook post, Beal's sister said they're ready to come to Virginia Beach to search for him themselves.

Multiple attempts to reach Virginia Beach Police about the case resulted in this response: "The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) is aware of the situation and is actively supporting the department of record, the Kentwood Police Department, in their ongoing investigation. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

Seven months later, the Beal family continues searching for answers about what happened to Sam and why he ended up in Virginia Beach. Anyone with information about Sam Beal's whereabouts is asked to contact Virginia Beach Police immediately.