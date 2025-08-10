Teen found dead in Lake Anna 'jumped from structure into the water,' witnesses say

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Authorities have released the name of a 19-year-old Virginia woman who drowned in Lake Anna on Saturday night after witnesses said she "jumped from a structure into the water," resurfaced and then disappeared beneath the surface.

Deputies with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible drowning near Sandy Point Drive in Bumpass around 10:45 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies that Sally Bedell, of Arlington, Virginia, "jumped from a structure into the water." She did resurface briefly, but then went under the water.

Deputies, Fire & EMS units responded and the Spotsylvania County Dive Team was called in to help with the search.

"Bedell was found unresponsive in the water," deputies said. "Despite immediate life-saving measures, she was pronounced deceased on the scene."

Investigators have opened a death investigation and said that the incident remains under investigation.

"The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Sally Bedell during this difficult time," officials wrote.

Anyone who has information about the incident was urged to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit at 540-967-1234 or anonymously at Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466. All calls to Louisa Crime Solvers are confidential, and callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.