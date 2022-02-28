Sales from nixed Russian vodka won't be lost, Virginia ABC says

RICHMOND, Va. -- The seven brands of Russian-sourced vodka removed from Virginia's Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores on Sunday only accounted for about $2 million in sales last year — and Virginia ABC CEO Travis Hill said he doesn't believe they will lose those sales in the bottom line.

To put that number into perspective, Virginia ABC’s total gross revenue, including state tax on distilled spirits and wine and licenses, was $1.4 billion in 2021, according to their annual report.

"They're not our most popular vodka brands," Hill noted. "We do think we've got plenty of options that people can come away with something else.”

Those Russian-sourced brands were Beluga, Hammer & Sickle, Imperia, Mamont, Organika, Russian Standard and ZYR.

Hill said all of the alcohol was removed Sunday before stores opened at noon. While the bottles that were on store shelves had already been paid for, the bottles that were in Virginia ABC's distribution facilities have not been purchased by the state.

"If the suppliers want to come and pick that product up, they can," said Hill. "Otherwise, it'll just be in our distribution center for a while."

ABC is still carrying Russian-themed brands not produced in Russia, like Stolichnaya and Smirnoff. Hill and his team are currently reviewing inventory to ensure any other products made in Russia are pulled from their stores.

"We're not going to support a regime that's doing the things that it's doing over in Ukraine right now," Hill explained.

Virgnia ABC does not currently carry Ukrainian products. In fact, Hill said there’s only one Ukrainian-made liquor that is available for them to carry.

"I don't know right now that we have plans to bring it in," said Hill. "But it's something that we'll look at with our listings process."