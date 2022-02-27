Virginia ABC pulls Russian-sourced vodka; reviewing other products

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) has pulled seven Russian-sourced vodka brands from its shelves in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The move comes after Gov. Glenn Youngkin's called for "decisive action" Saturday to support Ukraine, according to a social media post from the ABC.

Youngkin said Virginia was acting to show solidarity with Ukrainian people defending their country.

“The invasion of Ukraine by Soviet dictator Vladimir Putin cannot stand, and the people of the Commonwealth are ready to rally in opposition to this senseless attack on a sovereign nation and western ideals," Youngkin wrote.

ABC officials said the following brands would be removed: Beluga, Hammer & Sickle, Imperia, Mamont, Organika, Russian Standard and ZYR.

Russian-themed brands not produced in Russia, like Stolichnaya and Smirnoff, would not be removed, according to ABC officials.

"As the sole retailer of distilled spirits in Virginia, Virginia ABC remains committed to providing customers and licensees with a wide range of products," a Facebook post from the ABC read. "We are currently reviewing other products that we carry to determine if they have origins in Russia."

RELATED: UN Security Council to convene for rare emergency session on Monday

While the United States and Europe are slapping official sanctions on Russian banks and tech companies, liquor stores and bars across America and Canada are pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.

“I woke up yesterday morning, and I saw that Russia had invaded Ukraine. You wonder what you can do,’’ said Bob Quay, owner of Bob’s Bar in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “The U.S. obviously is putting on sanctions. I thought I would put on sanctions as well.’’