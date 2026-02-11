Saks Fifth Avenue to exit Stony Point Fashion Park in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saks Fifth Avenue’s sole Richmond-area store is set to go dark amid the ongoing bankruptcy of the luxury retailer’s parent company. Saks Global Enterprises announced Tuesday that it will permanently shutter the Saks location at Stony Point Fashion Park as part of a wave of store closings following its mid-January Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The anchor store at the South Richmond mall is one of eight Saks Fifth Avenue locations across several states scheduled to close along with a Massachusetts location of Neiman Marcus, which is also a subsidiary of Saks Global Enterprises. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.